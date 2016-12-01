Home | News | General | FRSC warns motorists against use of alcohol, drugs

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), has advised motorists to desist from using drugs and alcohol while driving to reduce road crashes in the country.

Oladele gave the advice on Thursday in Ota at the FRSC stakeholder’s forum held in collaboration with Shell Nigeria Gas.

“It is dangerous to mix alcohol with others drugs like cannabis and cocaine because it is inimical to safe driving.

“The effect is severe and could reduce the ability to drive, thereby putting the lives of the driver and other passengers or road users in danger.

“Drug problem is a global plague affecting both developed and developing countries.

“Some of the consequences of drugs and alcohol to fatal accidents include over stretching of medical facilities and economic losses.

”Many breadwinners have died while some have been confined to wheelchair due to crashes,’’ he said.

Oladele, however, urged the public to report any driver found to have taken intoxicants in driving so that more lives and property would be saved.

He said that it was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to reduce the volume of road accidents on highways.

Also speaking, Mr Kunle Oguntoyinbo, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, said that the forum was pertinent and timely because of the persistent increase in crashes in the country.

Oguntoyinbo said that promising Nigerians that could have contributed to the nation’s development had died due to crashes.

Mr Toyin Adenuga, Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, commended the FRSC for its consistent efforts in enlightening the public on ways to reduce road crashes.

Adenuga, represented by Mr Simeon Eze, the company’s Assets Manager, said that Shell would continue to support the commission in ensuring safety of lives and property.

