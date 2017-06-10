Home | News | General | Wow Seems Beyonce Is Currently In The Hospital For The Birth Of Her Twins
Wow Seems Beyonce Is Currently In The Hospital For The Birth Of Her Twins



  • 9 hours 32 minutes ago
Has Beyonce given birth and/ or is she currently in labor with her twin babies!?
The Beyhive is going nuts over the possibility.

According to reports from E! News , the 35 – year – old entertainer is at an L . A.-based hospital right now . According to reports from Just Jared , black SUVs that resemble Beyonce and Jay Z ’ s normal security detail were seen leaving her neighborhood and heading straight to a hospital .

The Beyhive has been buzzing all day on social media, especially after celeb hairstylist Chuck Amos ’ s recent Instagram photo! He posted a photo of him with Beyonce , with the caption, “ Hang in there , Mama ! You @Beyonce !!”

In anticipation of the birth news, Here’ s an illustration that Ray Styles Studios shared in February of the Carter family with their new additions .

See some tweets from the Beyhive below.

view more articles

