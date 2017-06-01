Home | News | General | Sheriff presents PDP flag to Isiaka Adeleke’s brother, Ademola (PHOTOS)

National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, on Thursday, personally presented the party’s flag to Ademola Adeleke, candidate for the Osun West by-election.

Ademola, brother of deceased Senator Adeleke, in his response boasted that he will win the by-election on July 8.

“I believe victory is ours. We are winning. Nobody can stop us in Osun State. After the July 8 election, we will surely come back to this PDP national secretariat to celebrate our victory”, he said.

Meanwhile, Osun Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has described as total falsehood the reasons Ademola Adeleke ​gave ​for his withdrawal from the primary election for the Senatorial ticket for the Osun West district conducted on Wednesday by the party.

Oyatomi called Adeleke an opportunist and an upstart, “who was committed to stealing the party’s mandate to the detriment of loyal and committed members that have toiled and sacrificed to build a formidable party of choice in the state and the country at large.”

