Sheriff presents PDP flag to Isiaka Adeleke’s brother, Ademola (PHOTOS)
- 2 hours 48 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, on Thursday, personally presented the party’s flag to Ademola Adeleke, candidate for the Osun West by-election.
Ademola, brother of deceased Senator Adeleke, in his response boasted that he will win the by-election on July 8.
“I believe victory is ours. We are winning. Nobody can stop us in Osun State. After the July 8 election, we will surely come back to this PDP national secretariat to celebrate our victory”, he said.
Meanwhile, Osun Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has described as total falsehood the reasons Ademola Adeleke gave for his withdrawal from the primary election for the Senatorial ticket for the Osun West district conducted on Wednesday by the party.
Oyatomi called Adeleke an opportunist and an upstart, “who was committed to stealing the party’s mandate to the detriment of loyal and committed members that have toiled and sacrificed to build a formidable party of choice in the state and the country at large.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 214