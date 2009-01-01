Home | News | General | How notorious billionaire kidnapper Evans used N4.6 million phones, 125 sim cards to evade arrest

The Nigerian police has revealed that statements made by the younger sister of kidnap kingpin, Evans, led to his arrest.

Punch reports that his sister was arrested, after her number was identified as one of the contacts in Evans’ special SIM card.

Police operatives also disclosed that Evans used three phones, two of which reportedly cost N2.4m and N2.6m respectively, with anti-tracking features to frustrate his arrest.

He is believed to possess 126 registered SIM cards.

Evans reportedly contacted families of his victims through the phones to demand ransoms.

“He has 11 phones. Two of them are special Virtu phones, which are very difficult to track. He also has a Turaya, which is a satellite phone. It can be used anywhere, including in the bush, on the sea, and desert, where there are no GSM service. In Nigeria, we don’t have the capability to track Turaya.

“He said he bought the Virtu phones N4.6m. He used the three phones for his nefarious activities. We succeeded in tracking him through the other phones he has,” an officer was quoted as saying.

A detective added that Evans frustrated arrest by the number of SIM cards he used.

“We studied and analysed 126 SIM cards before we caught him. We have about two-page analysis of each of the numbers. He used 125 of those numbers to call his gang members only and used one to call his mother, wife and sister.

“He said he bought all the SIM cards already registered in Computer Village for N1,500 each.

“We picked his sister, his childhood friend with whom he attended primary school, and four of his girlfriends. They gave us the information that led to his arrest. Evans confirmed that they didn’t know he was into kidnapping. Because of that, we granted them bail, while investigations continue,” he said.

