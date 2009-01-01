Fenerbahce set to bid for Ahmed Musa

Turkish giants Fenerbahce is to make an offer for Ahmed Musa and his Leicester City teammate Jamie Vardy their primary transfer targets.

According to Turkish news platform – DHA, Fenerbahce are looking to boost their attacking ranks, with Dutchman Robin van Persie set to leave the club in the European summer.

West African strikers, Emmanuel Emenike and Moussa Sow are also expected to depart.

DHA claims that the Turkish club has made the Foxes pair their primary target and hope that the promise of European Champions League is enough to attract them to Istanbul.

Musa, 24, signed for Leicester last season but struggled to make a major impact at the King Power Stadium.

The Nigerian scored four goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.