After Osinbajo's meeting with northern leaders, Niger Delta militants issue fresh threat

- Niger Delta militants ordered northerners out of their region

- They also called for oil blocs to be exclusively owned by their people

- The militants called for the relocation of the NNPC headquarters to the Niger Delta region

Niger Delta militants have issued fresh threats to northerners in the region to vacate before October first or they risk facing their wrath.

The militants had issued a threat following a 90-day ultimatum given to Igbos in the north asking that oil blocs belonging to northerners be forfeited.

Acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo had met with leaders from both the north and south east in order to put an end to the rising tension.

The Punch reports that the coalition of militants noted that none of those who issued the ultimatum have been arrested.

“As a follow-up on our previous press release, a joint meeting between the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators and youth leaders across the Niger Delta region held today (Thursday) in Port Harcourt to review the state of the Nigerian nation and the position of Niger Delta in the Nigerian state. After hours of deliberation; we hereby resolve as follows:

“All northerners living in the Niger Delta have been given three-month notice to quit the Niger Delta before October 1, 2017. We still stand by our previous decisions and we demand the immediate return of the oil blocs owned by northerners to Niger Delta people.

“All oil and gas companies operating in oil bloc(s)/well(s) illegally owned by northerners should also vacate such oil blocs/wells/platforms before October 1, 2017.

“We demand an immediate relocation of the NNPC headquarters to the Niger Delta and the replacement of the Group Managing Director of the NNPC with an indigene of the Niger Delta region. All offices/boards/agencies that have anything to do with oil and gas should be relocated immediately to the Niger Delta region and all non-Niger Delta directors/staff replaced with Niger Delta indigenes.”

Meanwhile, acting president Yemi Osinbajo sent a strong message to Igbos assuring them and other Nigerians of the government’s protection in any part of the country.

The acting president gave this assurance when he met with Igbo leaders on Wednesday, June 14 in Abuja.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Osinbajo met with northern leaders on Tuesday, June 13 and followed it up with a meeting with Igbo leaders.

