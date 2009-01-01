Home | News | General | Jonathan’s associate in trouble over alleged $48m fraud, goes into hiding

- EFCC uncovers huge diversion of funds in the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund

- The anti-graft agency invites several directors and contractors to invited to explain allegations of diversion of funds in the organization

- Dr Ngozi Olojeme, who served as chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund from 2009 to 2015 has refused to honour invitation extended to her

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Dr Ngozi Olojeme who served as the deputy chair of the finance committee of the Goodluck Jonathan presidential campaign Organisation in 2015 wanted.

READ ALSO: Abiola was murdered with 'Abuja tea' - Femi Fani-Kayode (Video)

The agency said Olojeme is wanted for alleged fraud which took place while she served as the chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund from 2009 to 2015.

The EFCC told the Punch that the suspect is wanted for questioning for alleged diversion the sum of $48,485,127 from the NSITF during her tenure.

The NSITF is a social insurance scheme tasked with providing compensation to employees who suffer from occupational accidents or diseases in the line of duty.

It is funded by deducting 1 per cent from all government and private sector employees enrolled in the scheme.

The EFCC began investigating alleged fraud in the organization after it received a petition alleging that Olojeme and some directors in the company diverted billions of naira including funds meant for the payment of allowances of its staff as well as compensation to contributors.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to the allegations, the funds were diverted into the personal accounts of Olojeme and Umar Abubakar, a former managing director of the NSITF.

The anti-graft agency said after it investigated the bank account of the NSITF, it uncovered suspicious transactions and diversion of funds traced to the accounts of some consultants and contractors, who were believed to be fronts for Olojeme and other directors in the NSITF.

NAIJ.com learnt that several directors and contractors were invited to explain their own side of the story, many of whom have since returned funds to the EFCC, but Olojeme has refused to honour invitation extended to her.

“That she has refused to honour invitation and all efforts to get her to come and tell her own side of the story have proved abortive hence her arrest warrant has been obtained from court.

“We ask for the EFCC chairman’s approval to declare the suspect wanted,” an EFCC report stated.

The spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, also confirmed that Olojeme has been declared wanted.

“Yes, she has been declared wanted. Members of the public are advised to give us information that would lead to her arrest,” he said.

A close aide to Olojeme, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the the suspect who is aware of the investigations against her had remained incommunicado for several months.

In the video below, the EFCC organised a march tagged ‘walk against corruption’ in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, EFCC is set to commence fresh investigation into allegations of corruption levelled against the Justice Danladi Usman, the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The Punch quoted sources in Abuja as saying the commission had started screening all outstanding petitions against the CCT chairman.

This is coming days after the CCT discharged and acquitted the president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who was tried for alleged refusal to fully disclose his assets.

The EFCC had months ago submitted a preliminary report to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The report noted that the Senate had, in 2015 directed a committee to probe a petition submitted by a Peoples Democratic Party senator, Obinna Obah, from Ebonyi state.

However, the CCT chairman did not appear before the committee. A similar investigation carried out against Usman was stalled because the petitioners refused to show up.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General