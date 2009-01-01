Home | News | General | You will not dominate us the way Nzeogwu tried to dominate Nigeria in 1966 - south south group WARNS Igbos as they reject Biafra

- The south-south patriots claim the Biafra struggle will end up like that of South-sudan which has been plunged into civil war since separating from Sudan

- They stated that it was unacceptable to force the south south into Biafra when no referendum has even been called

- They chastised Igbos for being selfish to the south south region when they controlled it; hence, they refused to be part of Biafra

The struggle for Biafra has taken another hit as yet another group in the south south has declared that they are not part of the Biafra agitation.

At the end of a one-day executive meeting in Calabar, a group known as south-south patriots said that the south south region is not a part of Biafra, The Nation reports.

According to a 12 point communique signed by the group leader, Prince Kingsley Ndedu; the secretary Joseph Udoh; chief mobilization officer Aigberemhon Moses and three others, “The territory of south south is not part of Igbos’ agitation and self-determination of a country called Biafra”.

The communique further stated: “It is on the record that, in the year 1966 the Igbos derailed the first democratically elected government through a coup led by Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu in an attempt to suppress Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The Igbos domineering tendencies they attempted on Nigeria in 1966 that could not be achieved is now tilted towards the south south geopolitical zone which is totally not acceptable.

“Self-determination can actually be achieved in two ways mainly: peaceful means through referendum, and war, which is the most painful with loss of lives.

“Eritrea achieved theirs through war. In the case of Southern Sudan, the country has seen no peace after the peaceful separation from North, as the country is now in civil war.

“The Biafra issue will be same story as Southern Sudan trying to force other territories into Biafra agenda is unacceptable and will be resisted for the fact that no referendum has been made to determine the territory called Biafra as shown in their so called map.

“The Igbos marginalized the south south by deliberately not building a single government owned schools in south south region during their reign in the defunct Eastern region.

“For selfish benefits only developed palm fruit/rubber plantation and others in south south and employed our people as laborers then pay them pea-nuts.

“The only roads then led to their plantations (hence) we are not part of and cannot be part of Biafra.

“We sincerely demand for restructuring of Nigeria (and) true federalism to be implemented.

“Igbos failed in leadership when they let go southern Cameroun through referendum under the leadership of Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“They watered down or weakened the political influence of the south southerners in person like Prof. Eyo Ita and others, while northern Cameroun was withheld by the Northern leaders.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Biafra People National Council (BPNC) has said that Igbos must use the opportunity availed them by the recent quit notice order by the Arewa youths.

The umbrella body of all the groups agitating for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra, described the quit notice as a divine intervention.

The group also called on Igbo people living in the northern region not to have confidence on the promises by Northern politicians and the federal government to protect them, urging them to take the threat seriously and start running down to Biafran land.

