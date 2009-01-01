Home | News | General | My suspension was announced by impersonators, I am still in APC - Suspended lawmaker Jibrin

- The former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation Abdulmumin Jibrin has debunked reports of his expulsion from the All Progressives Congress (APC)

- Jibrin said he alleged expulsion from the party emanated from impersonators with the party in Kano state

- He said the APC at the federal, state and local government is not aware of the 'so called' expulsion

The former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation Abdulmumin Jibrin has debunked reports of his expulsion from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jibrin in a series of tweets on Thursday, June 15, said he alleged expulsion from the party emanated from impersonators with the party in Kano state.

READ ALSO: I bought 2 Vertu phones for N4.6m - Billionaire kidnapper Evans makes revelation about his lifestlye

He said: "My attention has been drawn to a false claim attributed to some mischievous impersonators that I've been expelled from my party, the APC."

"This report, I've gathered, came from a known fraudster who is neither chair of my party at the LG level nor a part of the state party EXCO," Jibrin said.

He said the APC at the federal, state and local government is not aware of the 'so called' expulsion

The suspended lawmaker said the APC at the federal, state and local government is not aware of the 'so called' expulsion.

Jibrin said the reports is another round of character assassination from career political antagonizers threatened by anti-corruption crusade.

READ ALSO: My Anambra Juju failed me at the last minute - Evans speaks about his arrest

"Recall that I honored the invitation of the EFCC in a bid to shed light on the cases of corruption by some principal officers of the house," he said.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the Kano state chapter of the APC expelled the former appropriation chairman.

READ ALSO: Nigeria is in trouble - NBA chief declares over Saraki’s victory at CCT as group wants AGF Malami axed

The local government chairman of the party Sani Ranka had in his announcement said the decision to suspend Jibrin was drawn unanimously by members of the party in Bebeji local government area.

See Jibrin's tweets below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

You can watch this NAIJ.com video of Charly Boy leading 'Our mumu don do' protest in Lagos:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General