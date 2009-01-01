Home | News | General | CCT chairman in trouble days after discharging and acquitting Senate President Saraki

- The reported planned probe of Danladi Usman, the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal comes days after Bukola Saraki was acquitted

- There had been earlier investigations carried out by the Senate and the House of Representatives following a petition against Usman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to commence fresh investigation into allegations of corruption levelled against the Justice Danladi Usman, the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The Punch quoted sources in Abuja as saying the commission had started screening all outstanding petitions against the CCT chairman.

“I can confirm to you that the EFCC is set to reopen the probe of the CCT chairman. We are studying the petitions and he will be invited anytime from now,” a top officer of the commission was quoted as saying.

The House of Representatives had also earlier probed Usman

This is coming days after the CCT discharged and acquitted the president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who was tried for alleged refusal to fully disclose his assets.

The EFCC had months ago submitted a preliminary report to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The report noted that the Senate had, in 2015 directed a committee to probe a petition submitted by a Peoples Democratic Party senator, Obinna Obah, from Ebonyi state.

However, the CCT chairman did not appear before the committee.

A similar investigation carried out against Usman was stalled because the petitioners refused to show up.

NAIJ.com had reported that the representative of Ogun East senatorial district at the National Assembly, Prince Buruji Kashamu has congratulated the president of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki on his discharge and the dismissal of the case against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

In a statement he issued in Lagos on Wednesday, Senator Kashamu said: “I received with joy the news of the dismissal of the 18-count charge against the president of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and his discharge from the trial by the Code of Conduct Tribunal."

