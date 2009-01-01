Home | News | General | Are you sitting for the July 1 supplementary UTME? CHECK OUT these 9 guidelines from JAMB

On Thursday, June 15, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced that plans for the supplementary 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had been concluded.

Mr Fabian Benjamin, the board’s Head, Media and Information announced this in an interview with the press in Lagos.

The examination is scheduled for July 1 and it is to give candidates with issues of late registration and others opportunity to write the Computer-Based Test.

According to NAN, below are the guidelines given to the candidates:

1. The board announced that affected candidates for the rescheduled examination will be sent text messages to the effect of their qualification.

2. They should be expecting such notifications before 12 midnight of Thursday, June 15.

3. Messages will also be sent to their e-mail addresses. Their profile will also contain the information as it had been updated.

4. Also, all candidates whose results have been cancelled following their involvement in examination irregularities will also be notified through their e-mails, text messages as well as their profiles.

5. Candidates whose results have been cancelled are not eligible for the supplementary examination.

6. Candidates for the rescheduled examination will also be notified on the date and venue on or before Monday, June 19.

7. Candidates should check their result status to avoid being extorted by fraudsters who might want to seize the opportunity to exploit them.

8. Candidates are advised to avail themselves of the open door and inclusive policy of the board to seek clarification where the need arises, from any of our offices nationwide.

9. Candidates should not fall victim to fraudsters, unauthorized web operators and Computer based centers asking them of money to reverse the cancellation of their result or to check one information or the other.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that JAMB has blacklisted 48 Computer-Based Test centres over their alleged involvement in extortion and organised examination malpractices during the 2017 UTME.

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, made the disclosure on Wednesday, June 14, in Abuja at a news conference at the end of an enlarged meeting with external examiners and other stakeholders in the conduct of the 2017 UTME.

