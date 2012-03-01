Home | News | General | Nigerians warned against unregistered packaged water

National President, Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria, ATWAP, Dame Clementina Chinwe Ativie, has called on Nigerians not to patronise package water not registered by National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

Dame Ativie, who made the call in Lagos during ATWAP election where Alhaji Isa Adeoye emerged Lagos chairman, said a lot of unregistered water now flood the country and urged NAFADAC to help tackle the menace.

She said unregistered packaged water producers are giving the association a bad name, adding: “Ours is an association that respects the rule of law. Our members, I make bold to say, are registered and also do our business as duly registered NAFDAC members. We call on the body to intensify its effort in ensuring that illegal packaged water producers are stopped.”

She urged all registered members to see themselves as one big family irrespective of who won and lost at the election.

