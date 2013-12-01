Home | News | General | 30 UNILORIN professors jostle for VC’s post

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—NO fewer than 30 professors at the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, have signified interest to contest for the office of Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The current Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali, will vacate the office by October 16 when he would have completed his five-year single term tenure.

Some of the aspirants are the current Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services, Professor Adedayo Abdulkareem; former Dean, Faculty of Business and Social Sciences, Professor Hassan Saliu; Dean, Faculty of Arts, Professor Ahmad Abdulsalam; Professor Adebayo Lawal of Faculty of Arts; former Vice Chancellor, Al-Hikma University, Ilorin, presently, Director of Laboratory to Product Centre of the university; Professor Sulyam Abdulkareem.

Vanguard gathered from sources that the powers that be in the university want the new VC to emerge from outside Ilorin Emirate this time, since Professor Ambali is from Ilorin.

