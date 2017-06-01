Home | News | General | Lady Murders Boyfriend on Livestream As He Tries to Break Up With Her

A 26-year-old man has been killed by 20-year-old ratchet girlfriend, who ran over him with a car, and according to the viral report, she did that because her boyfriend told her he wanted to break up with her because he had met someone else.

The bizzare attack was on livestream, occurred on Tuesday, June 13, at about 9:15 p.m. in Detroit, Michigan. According to the Police, the lady whose name is yet to be given committed the said crime with a black Ford Fusion at Seven Mile and Trinity, and was arrested at 2 am on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Here’s the video

