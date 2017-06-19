Home | News | General | Nobody Wants Me to Be Great – Tania Omotayo
Lady Murders Boyfriend on Livestream As He Tries to Break Up With Her
Chinese Boss Cripples Ogun Worker With Kung-Fu kicks

Nobody Wants Me to Be Great – Tania Omotayo



  • 4 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend and Ziva boss, Tania Omotayo celebrated her birthday yesterday and decided to call out her haters who are bent on stealing her greatness.

The beautiful model who stormed the club with her friends and loved ones, took to Snapchat to claim that people don’t want her to be great… and we presume that might be her ‘village witches’.. 

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Nobody Wants Me to Be Great – Tania Omotayo
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 214