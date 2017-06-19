Nobody Wants Me to Be Great – Tania Omotayo
Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend and Ziva boss, Tania Omotayo celebrated her birthday yesterday and decided to call out her haters who are bent on stealing her greatness.
The beautiful model who stormed the club with her friends and loved ones, took to Snapchat to claim that people don’t want her to be great… and we presume that might be her ‘village witches’..
