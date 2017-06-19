Home | News | General | Chinese Boss Cripples Ogun Worker With Kung-Fu kicks

27-year-old William Ekanem, who works with Bedmate Furniture Company, Magboro, Ogun State, has been left almost crippled and in pain, after his spinal bone was allegedly damaged by his Chinese boss, identified as Master Wan.

It was gathered that after Ekanem challenged his boss for poking his nose into his personal business after he demanded to see a bag of rice the victim bought from a lady identified as Iya Melo, on the premises of the company,

was beaten by his boss who is skilled in kung fu, who also stamped his foot on the victim before he was rescued by some other workers on the premises.

After Ekanem who had not been able to walk well or stand straight reported at the Ibafo Police Station, the Divisional Crime Officer allegedly openly took a N50,000 bribe from the Chinese company.

Punch Metro reports that he was said to have backed the company against the Uyo, Akwa Ibom State indigene, who was accused of exaggerating the assault. But a doctor at the Owode general hospital, confirmed the victim was not exaggerating the effect of the assault.

A medical test conducted by Divine Touch Hospital, according to Emeruwa, revealed that Ekanem suffered “loss of lumbo, sacral curvature, and associated muscular spasm resulting in his inability to walk, bend and flex.” .

Lekan, the Nigerian manager of Bedmate, was alleged to have pressured Ekanem to drop the case, saying he could not fight the Chinese company due to his poor background. Ekanem’s lawyer, Felix Emeruwa, is, however,demanding an apology from the company and payment of N50m compensation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General