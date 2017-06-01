Home | News | General | Karrueche Tran finally granted 5 year restraining order against ex Chris Brown

Karrueche Tran won a 5-year restraining order against Chris Brown Thursday after testifying under oath that the “Run It” singer threatened and beat her..

Tran, 29, took the witness stand in a Santa Monica courtroom and said Brown menaced her after they broke up and demanded she return diamond rings and other gifts given during their relationship, TMZ.com reported.

When she told him the gifts were her property, B



rown turned aggressive, she said.

“I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, don’t be anywhere I’m out in public, I’m going to ban you from all events,” Brown reportedly wrote in one text message.

“Bitch I will beat the s–t out of you,” he reportedly threatened in another.

During cross-examination, Brown’s lawyer Mark Geragos brought up the point that Tran never reported the alleged threats to police, TMZ said.

Brown, 28, wasn’t in court, and the judge reportedly refused to allow him to join by phone.

Tran first received an emergency stay-away order last February after claiming Brown punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down stairs during their relationship. After they broke up, he threatened to kill her, she said.

The couple dated on and off between 2011 and 2015.

They broke up for good after it was revealed Brown had a child with another model, Nia Guzman, in 2014.

