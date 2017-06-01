Home | News | General | Battle of the Bleachers! – Bobrisky and Another Bleaching Cream Seller Fight Over Supremacy
Battle of the Bleachers! – Bobrisky and Another Bleaching Cream Seller Fight Over Supremacy



  • 13 hours 27 minutes ago
Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky and a fellow bleaching cream seller, Grety, have been engaging in war of words on Snapchat since yesterday. Bobrisky started out by insulting the outfit she wore to and event, then Grety threw a shade at him.

They are both fighting over supremacy in their skin bleaching industry. See their posts below…

