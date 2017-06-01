Battle of the Bleachers! – Bobrisky and Another Bleaching Cream Seller Fight Over Supremacy
- 13 hours 27 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky and a fellow bleaching cream seller, Grety, have been engaging in war of words on Snapchat since yesterday. Bobrisky started out by insulting the outfit she wore to and event, then Grety threw a shade at him.
They are both fighting over supremacy in their skin bleaching industry. See their posts below…
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles