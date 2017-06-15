Home | News | General | Tonto Dikeh Gushes Over Lai Mohammed….. Fans React

Nigerian actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh bumped into the information minister, Hon Lai Mohammed on a flight, took a photo with him and afterwards shared it on Instagram – fans are not happy with the post.

Seems some Nigerians have not swallowed the Jollof rice brouhaha, recall that the minister in a chat with CNN’s Richard Quest. When asked which country he thinks prepares the best jollof rice, our dear Minister said ‘Senegal’ …So some Nigerians used this post to drag the minister all over the Internet!!

Tonto Shared the above photo and wrote;

‘What a great feeling to have the Hon Lai Mohammed speak about my foundation in such a passionate way. When you focus diligently on your work God will always make a way. Excited about the new plans

#unwomen #unicef #TontoDikehFoundation #ProjectUnveilingSoon #LetYourWorkSpeakForYou #womeninspiringwomen’

Tonto just incurred the wrath of her fans who has issues with the minister’s performance in the current administration, here’s their epic reaction;

