DeJ Loaf – No Fear

After previewing her newest song just a few days ago with some trippy visuals, the singer has released the full track. The Detroit singer announced her project Liberated late last year, and since then has been at work with a variety of artists including Kodak Black, Lil Durk and Jacquees. The up-tempo, flashy guitar track is the first single off of her new project which still has no set release date. The project will feature work from Detail (who’s produced for Jason Derulo, and Fifth Harmony among others) as well as Marlon XXIII.



