DeJ Loaf – No Fear



After previewing her newest song just a few days ago with some trippy visuals, the singer has released the full track. The Detroit singer announced her project Liberated late last year, and since then has been at work with a variety of artists including Kodak Black, Lil Durk and Jacquees. The up-tempo, flashy guitar track is the first single off of her new project which still has no set release date. The project will feature work from Detail (who’s produced for Jason Derulo, and Fifth Harmony among others) as well as Marlon XXIII.


Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

