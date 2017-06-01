Home | News | General | Kyle – Nothing 2 Lose

Kyle’s breakout year began with the ascendance of his single “iSpy” feat. Lil Yachty to #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and recently reached another high with his placement on the XXL Freshman Cover. This morning, he premiered his new song “Nothing 2 Lose” on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show.

