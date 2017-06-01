Home | News | General | Macklemore – Glorious Ft. Skylar Grey
Kyle – Nothing 2 Lose
Post Malone – Congratulations Remix Ft. Quavo & Future

Macklemore – Glorious Ft. Skylar Grey



  • 13 hours 47 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

For a long while, there was no more divisive figure in hip hop than Macklemore. His hype has subsided significantly since he went #1 twice in 2012. Today, he returns to the fold with a new release titled “Glorious.”


DOWNLOAD

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Macklemore – Glorious Ft. Skylar Grey
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 214