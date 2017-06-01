Post Malone – Congratulations Remix Ft. Quavo & Future
Post Malone’s hit “Congratulations” has been a commercial juggernaut, scoring the self proclaimed “White Iverson” a platinum plaque. Now, Post comes through with the official remix, which features the man, the myth, the legend himself, Future .
While it’s not exactly enough to breathe a new sense of life into the song, Future’s verse remains a solid addition, and the Atlanta rapper sounds like he’s sitting firmly in his comfort zone.
