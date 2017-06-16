Home | News | General | “I’m not trying to live like Fela” – Wizkid says as he covers Hunger Magazine (Photos)
“I’m not trying to live like Fela” – Wizkid says as he covers Hunger Magazine (Photos)
Nigerian star, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has barely been in the country for a while now and most people are already thinking he has crossed over with his music but, that is not the case.
In this interviewwith Hunger Magazine, the ‘Ojuelegba’ singer reveals that he’s content with his African fan base and not really trying to cross over into America.
The afrobeats star also insisted that he is not trying to live like the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti although he idolizes him.
Read excerpts from the interview below:
On being labeled the face of Afrobeats:
I’m not really seeing myself as the one champion of the movement. I’m just contributing my own little part. Keep the movement moving, and take it there, you know? I’d say we make afro-pop. I don’t just make afrobeats… I make music. I draw inspiration from all over. From dancehall reggae, afrobeat, American music as well. Whatever I listen to, I draw inspiration from.
On the lofty expectations from his music on the international scene:
The aim is not really to cross over. I just want to make good music for the world. It’s really not in my mind to cross over to America. I have my own fan base, which is Africa. And I just want to keep feeding that fan base and hope it grows.
On the similarities between himself and the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti:
Every artist has that one person that inspired them, or a group of artists that inspired them. Fela happens to be a very big inspiration to my music, Bob Marley as well. So I’m just here spreading good vibes. I’m not trying to live like Fela or do what he has done. I just appreciate everything he did when he was alive and I am here to create my own legacy.
