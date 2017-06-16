Home | News | General | Nigerian gay man who wants to sleep with his 14-year-old male student seeks advice from his gay group
Nigerian gay man who wants to sleep with his 14-year-old male student seeks advice from his gay group
- 6 hours 27 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A Nigerian gay man, Ekemezie Otuodichimma Stephen took to his gay group on Facebook to ask how to approach his 14-year-old student whom he wants to sleep with.
The Imo state guy says he is afraid of what the boy’s reaction will be and so needs advice. He wrote:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 229