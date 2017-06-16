Home | News | General | Nigerian gay man who wants to sleep with his 14-year-old male student seeks advice from his gay group
Nigerian gay man who wants to sleep with his 14-year-old male student seeks advice from his gay group



A Nigerian gay man, Ekemezie Otuodichimma Stephen took to his gay group on Facebook to ask how to approach his 14-year-old student whom he wants to sleep with. 
The Imo state guy says he is afraid of what the boy’s reaction will be and so needs advice. He wrote:

Nigerian gay man

