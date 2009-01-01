Home | News | General | Super Eagles set to dump Uyo stadium after a string of bad results

The Nigeria Football Federation are juggling with the idea of moving the Super Eagles games from the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo to another venue.



The ‘Nest of Champions’ has been the home of the team since they moved from neighbouring town Calabar but a string of bad results has seen the NFF contemplate moving the team again.

The Super Eagles have played in Calabar, Port-Harcourt, Abuja and Kaduna in the last three years but seemed to have finally found a home in Uyo until last weekend’s loss to South Africa.

The Federation is considering using the Adokiye Amiesiamaka Stadium in Port-Harcourt for the World Cup qualifier against Cameroon while Abuja has also been touted as a possible venue.

The Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna and the National Stadium in Abuja are undergoing renovation and it is hoped that the playing surfaces, which are in a dire condition will be in tip top shape before the next round of games involving the Super Eagles.

Sources at the NFF also revealed that the Federation are looking to move the August 28 game against Cameroon to September 1st so as to allow Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr more time with his squad.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General