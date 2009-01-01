Home | News | General | Commotion as kidnappers abduct 7 passengers from commercial bus

Kidnappers have abducted seven passengers form a commercial bus traveling on a highway in Rivers state.

The Rivers state police command which made the disclosure said the abductions occurred on Wednesday, evening June 14, along Omoku-Elele Road.

The police spokesperson in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, told Premium Times on Friday morning, June 16, that the bus was coming from Omoku to Port Harcourt the state capital when the kidnappers attacked the travellers.

As at the time of filling in this report, the police were still in search of the passengers.

The police spokesperson said the travellers may have been taken into surrounding bushes by their abductors.

He said the passengers’ manifest is with the police.

“They (the abductors) came with three motorcycles. One of the motorcycles has been recovered, with the bus,” Mr. Omoni said.

“We understand that they (the passengers) were taken into one of the bushes around. We are combing the bushes.

“We have found cuts on the body of the vehicles, suggesting that they m¬ay have attacked the bus before forcing the driver to stop.”

Meanwhile, days after notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, was arrested in Lagos state by the Nigeria police, some suspected kidnappers among other suspects have been paraded at the force headquarters Abuja.

The police in a statement on Thursday, June 15, stated that the suspects were paraded for allegedly committing various crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping among others.

The police also listed the weapons recovered from the suspects and stated that they would soon be charged to court.

