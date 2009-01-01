Home | News | General | Jonathan’s aide attacks Buhari again, reveals why Nigeria's current economic crisis may continue

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari's administration over the Nigerian current hard time.

Reports have it that Omokri said the decision that Buhari’s administration made has made the country economy to plunge into economy recession.

NAIJ.com gathered that the ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide made this known on Wednesday night, June 15 during a live Facebook life.

He said: “Normally nations go broke but it takes time. The reason Nigeria is suddenly broke is because there is something called the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

“The TSA was a brainchild of President Goodluck Jonathan and Dr. Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; when they wanted to bring all the resources of the federal government of Nigeria under one account, and they wanted that account to be a single account so they could promote transparency.

“But because they knew that if we have this treasury single account, and we recall all the funds that the federal government has in banks and in different institutions, it is going to collapse the economy.

“So they decided it was going to be done in phases. Maybe, five percent at given times of about six months.

“But then, Jonathan was defeated. The Nigerian people voted in the 2015 election and we had a new President whom we looked forward to because of what he had promised us.

“But then, Muhammadu Buhari became President. He was eager, hungry, desperate for achievement because he was there for 100 days with very little achievement to show for it.

“So, he took the TSA which was not his idea. Google it; don’t take my word for it. It was the brainchild of President Goodluck Jonathan and Dr. Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

“Buhari had absolutely nothing to do with the TSA. But because he was hungry and desperate for achievement, he took it and in one fell swoop ordered all federal government Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) including the universities to dump their resources in one account.

“Almost overnight, trillions of Naira that was in the commercial banking sector got sucked out of the economy and got put into the TSA at the Central Bank.

“Now, you – as a human being – what do you think will happen to you, if all of a sudden you just lost 86 percent of your blood? Are you going to stay alive? Of course, you are going to die.

“Now, within three months, our banking sector lost 50,000 jobs this is not according to me but according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) controlled by the Buhari administration.

“The economy, as a whole, lost 4.85 million jobs, because finance is the life-blood of the economy. And, all this was traced to the unwise decision of the Buhari administration to, in one fell swoop, withdraw all the funds from different banks and them put them into one single account.

“That was Jonathan’s plan that was to be implemented gradually but Buhari just gave the order for the implementation of the TSA in one fell swoop.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that Reno Omokri, former media aide to former President, Goodluck Jonathan had released the Secondary school level results of his former principal.

former President Goodluck Jonathan had denied having any certificate scandal as reported recently in the heat of the same challenge rocking the political career of Senator Dino Melaye.

