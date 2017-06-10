Home | News | General | Kidnapped poly registrar regains freedom after allegedly paying N5million

Kidnapped registrar of the Delta state polytechnic, Ogwashi Uku, Collins Ossai Onyenwenu, has been released by his abductors.

He was kidnapped at about 3.30pm on Saturday, June 10, 2017 while returning from a social event in Abraka, Ethiope east council area of the state.

NAIJ.com learnt that the kidnapped registrar spent five days in the kidnappers’ den.

Recovered vehicle of the registrar

Delta state police public relations officer, Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed that he had been released.

READ ALSO: Notorious kidnap kingpin Evans drops another bombshell, says he was once a victim of kidnap

Prior to his release, the police image maker had said that a 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the kidnap.

He gave the suspect’s name as Henry Onyemike. He also said while the suspect is in police custody, investigation is going on to arrest others in the crime.

PAY ATTENTION: install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

It was learnt that the kidnappers earlier demanded for N30million, but following much negotiation it was reduced to N20 million and from there to N5million

Watch this NAIJ.com video

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General