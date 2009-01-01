Home | News | General | There is no difference between Evans and our ‘legislooters’ - Nigerians react to arrest of billionaire kidnapper

- Some Nigerians are of the opinion that the only difference between Evans and some politicians is the method used to perpetuate the crime

- The notorious criminal was compared to a senator and a governor

- One of those commenting however asked the others to desist from likening a criminal to the country's leaders

Various reactions continue to trail the shocking story of notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans.

But as Nigerians all across society respond to the intriguing tale, one angle stands out: the comparison between Evans and our lawmakers.

According to most of those who dropped comments on Facebook, there is no difference between the kidnap kingpin and Nigerian politicians.

Evans was even compared to the senate president who was acquitted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal on all 18 counts for alleged false assets declaration.

Another individual also compared the kidnapper to a governor alleged to have diverted state funds.

See some comments:

Amidst the comments comparing Evans to politicians though, there was a certain individual who stated that it was unfair to compare a criminal to Nigeria's leaders:

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the notorious kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans, told police detectives how he was abducted in 2015 by another gang of kidnappers operating in the eastern part of the country.

