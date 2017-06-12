Home | News | General | See exotic cars Customs seized from smugglers (photos)

- The Nigeria Customs Service warned those engaging in smuggling to desist from it as it is no longer business as usual

- Some of the seizures include exotic cars and other items which the Customs say are still being investigated

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced it seized some exotic cars from smugglers while vowing tougher sanctions against those who engage in such activities.

The seizures were made under the leadership of the controller its Federal Operations Zone ‘C’ Owerri, Amajam Bukar Alhaji.

Conducting newsmen in a tour of government warehouse in Benin and Owerri respectively where some of the seizures made under his watch were deposited, Comptroller Amajam listed some of the items as:

Some of the seized cars

1. 1591 used tires with duty paid value of N14,378,400

2. 3889 bags of rice with duty paid value of N 101,478,000. Their various means of conveyance including a Volkswagen bus, Volvo truck, Ford Transit Bus, MAN truck, Mercedes Benz lorry all with a duty paid value of N19,740,300

READ ALSO: Notorious kidnap kingpin Evans drops another bombshell, says he was once a victim of kidnap

3. 380 cartons of soap with duty paid value of N10,093,009

4. 1x40ft container intercepted along Aba/Eleme containing assorted goods including 6600 pieces of sewing machine, 3080 sewing machine motor, 47 pieces of empty gas cylinder, 19 pieces of gas stove, 9900 packets of measuring tape, 1080 bundles of PVC package, 320 scissors amongst various other items with a duty paid value of N111,572,300

5. One Nissan Almera with duty paid value of 4,725,000.

He said this bring the amount of duty paid value for seized items to N261,987,009.

The controller further disclosed that the unit recovered N10,646,477 being underpayments for the month of May.

Other items that are still being investigated by the unit include

1. A container of 1401 rolls of fabric with duty paid value of N14,100,000, assorted cars including:

2. A 2016 Toyota Prado Jeep with duty paid value of N25,658,201

3. A 2013 Toyota Prado Jeep with duty paid value of N17,349,647

4. A 2011 Toyota Prado Jeep with duty paid value of N74,250,000

5. A 2010 Mercedes Benz G-Wagon Bullet Proof with duty paid value of N74,250,000

6. A 2008 Mercedes Benz G-Wagon with duty paid value of N18,528,750

7. A 2016 Range Rover with duty paid value of N28,049,645

Amajam explained that the commodities seized were in contravention of the law with some of the infractions bordering on false declarations and deliberate attempts to evade duty payment.

“We cannot ease business if there is fraudulent declaration. In an honest society where honest declaration is done then the ease of doing business will be achieved.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“Be law abiding. Always follow the legal provisions for any imports and exports. Classify appropriately and do the right thing at all times.

“FOU Zone ‘C’ Owerri is committed to enforcing government policy and we can do this through your help raising awareness and educate the public about the dangers of smuggling.

“Not only does smuggling damage our economy, some of the smuggled goods threaten the health and safety of our citizens,” he said.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported that the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) ‘A’, has intercepted alleged smuggled goods with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N334,042,396.8.

The smuggled goods were intercepted between April 1 and June 12, 2017.

The controller incharge of the unit, Mohammed Uba Garba, revealed this while giving account of his stewardship since he assumed office Comptroller Mohammed Uba said the unit also recovered N273,675,138.75 from duty payments and demand notices on goods that tried to beat the system.

Watch this video for what Nigerians now think about their country:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General