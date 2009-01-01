Home | News | General | Quit Notice: If you fight me I will fight back! - Former commissioner spits fire

- Professor Nduka Eya says asking Igbos to vacate the north is a matter that must not be treated lightly

- He noted that even though the Igbos are agitating for Biafra, they had never asked anyone to vacate the east

- Eya urged Igbos residing in the north to defend themselves if attacked

Igbo people have been called the only true Nigerians by a former commissioner for education in the old Anambra state, Prof. Nduka Eya.

According to Eya, this is because they reside in all parts of the country, thus championing the one Nigeria agenda.

According to Vanguard, the professor made his comments while speaking at the University of Nigeria Nsukka after chairing the home coming of the alumni of English and Literal studies department.

NAIJ.com notes that he referred to the quit notice issued by Arewa youths as a joke as Igbos settle within various states of the federation, toil, sweat, build houses and businesses, and pay taxes.

In his words: “This is part of democracy but to threaten the Igbo to leave the north must not be treated with kid gloves.

“Like the secretary general of Ohaneze has said, go about your normal business but you have the right to defend yourself.

“The main Arewa forum should come openly to issue statements. Enough of cutting peoples throat, splitting blood and splitting pregnant women belly, those barbaric acts should stop.

“If you fight me I will fight back because if I don’t fight you will kill me.

“The IPOB/ MASSOB were asking for sovereign state of Biafra but none of them has asked anybody to leave the east while no section of the country has questioned why the quest for Biafra?”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Biafra People National Council (BPNC) said that Igbos must use the opportunity availed them by the recent quit notice order by the Arewa youths.

The umbrella body of all the groups agitating for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra, described the quit notice as a divine intervention.

The group also called on Igbo people living in the northern region not to have confidence on the promises by Northern politicians and the federal government to protect them, urging them to take the threat seriously and start running down to Biafran land.

