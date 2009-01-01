Home | News | General | Chaos as Boko Haram strikes again in Nigeria-Cameroon border, 3-year-old child among the dead as many are injured
- The attack was carried out by a female bomber and this led to the death of three while others sustained injury

- Cameroon and Nigeria have constantly faced attacks from Boko Haram

A three-year-old child is among the latest casualties recorded from an attack on Limani, a border community between Nigeria and Cameroon in the night of Thursday, 15.

Chief Bisong Etahoben announced the saddening incident through his Twitter account saying: “3-year-old infant killed, 3 individuals seriously wounded and four others with light injuries after last night su*cide bomb attack in Limani.”

Boko Haram attack kills 3, injures many others in Nigeria-Cameroon border

The incident happened in Limani, a border town between Nigeria and Cameroon

His claim was confirmed in a report by The Guardian which put the figure of the dead at three and disclosing that the attack was carried out by a female bomber.

The report said the female bomber blew herself up behind a school in the town.

