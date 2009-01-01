Home | News | General | Reno Omokri warns of impending economic disaster that will occur in the north if Igbos are evicted (video)

- Political commentator, Reno Omokri, says the quit notice issued by the northern youths has the backing of the northern leaders

- Omokri questions why those who made the declaration are yet to be arrested

- The political commentator states that countries who expelled people of other regions have suffered greatly from such hostile actions

Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has warned that the quit notice issued to Igbos by a coalition of northern youths will have disastrous consequences for northern Nigeria in the future.

READ ALSO: Evans' sister, girlfriends helped police arrest him

Omokri gave the warning in a video on Friday, June 16, which was uploaded on Facebook.

The former presidential aide who argued that the quit notice issued by the northern youths had the backing of the northern leaders, questioned why those who made the declaration were yet to been arrested for making such utterances.

Omokri said that countries who had expelled people of other regions have suffered greatly from such hostile actions.

He recalled that in 1972 after Idi Amin Dada of Uganda expelled the Asians from the country; the economy of Uganda sank and is yet to recover from that setback many years after.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

He also said the same befell Zimbabwe when Robert Mugabe in the year 2000 expelled white farmers from the country.

Omokri said the quit notice issued Igbos in the north would have similar consequences in the region, adding that the northerners need the Igbos more than the Igbos need the northerners.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the clamour for an Igbo president in 2019 as a condition to discard the Biafra agitation has suffered a setback following a poll which shows that majority of Nigerians do not support the idea.

NAIJ.com recalls that the Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council recently called for an Igbo presidency in 2019 which it gave as the one condition to support one Nigeria and abandon the Biafra agitation.

The youth wing of the apex Igbo group gave this condition in a statement on Tuesday, June 13.

The group insisted that if an Igbo person is not allowed to be president in 2019, the Igbos would leave the country by 2020.

The group insisted that if an Igbo person is not allowed to be president in 2019, the Igbos would leave the country by 2020.

However, the outcome of a recent poll shared by political commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi, shows that the aspiration of the group may not be a reality anytime soon.

According to the poll 87% of Nigerians were opposed to the idea of an Igbo president in 2019, while just 13% supported the idea.

In the NAIJ.com TV video below, Major Mark Okoro, a veteran soldier who fought in the civil war narrated his experience during the war in 1967.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General