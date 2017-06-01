Liz Da Silva Marks Son’s 4th Birthday With Gorgeous Photos
Yoruba actress, Liz Da Silva prayed for her son as he clocks 4 today, June 16 and she shared lovely photos with on her Instagram page.
The pretty role interpreter wrote;
“GOD SAID ASK AND IT SHALL BE YOURS, KNOCK AND THE DOOR SHALL OPEN
MOMOOREOLUWA MY SON MAY YOU STAND GREAT TALL AMONG YOUR PEERS, MAY THE HOLY SPIRIT WHO PROTECTS KIDS ALWAYS MAKE THE STEPS AHEAD OF YOURS, THE CROWN OF WISDOM, KNOWLEDGE AND UNDERSTANDING HAS BEEN YOURS AND WILL FOREVER BE, MAY EVERY POSITIVE WORDS DIRECTED TO YOU WORK FOR YOU BEST IN LIFE, I ELIZABETH SHALL FOREVER CELEBRATE YOU WITH MUCH JOY IN ME TILL I DIE EVERY POSITIVE STRENGTH INSIDE ME AS YOUR MUM SHALL ALWAYS WORK FOR YOUR GRACE TO SHINE
YES I CALL YOU MOMOOREOLUWA CAUSE MO MO ORE OLUWA NI TEMI HAPPY 4TH BIRTHDAY MY ALL
photos Bellow
