“I Have Slept With 1000 Men” – 19-Year-Old Man Who Impersonates Female Prostitutes (Photos)

A man who impersonated as a female prostitute popularly known by the name Jennifer Kpaakpa in Makurdi on Thurdsay confessed to have slept with over 1000 men in the past five years.

Kpaakpa’s real identity was discovered by the Police during a raid involving a case of N2,500 theft at a brothel along the railway bye pass at High level area of Makurdi metropolis.

The 19-year-old who hailed from Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of the state told Daily Trust in an interview that her classmate in Secondary School initiated her to the mermaid world five years ago.

“For the past five years, I have operated like a woman. At night, I would stand on the road as a prostitute and men would pick me up at an agreed price. Usually, the female organ would manifest during my operations but at day time, I will remain in my normal masculine state and so far, I have slept with over 1000 men,” the suspect said.

State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, who paraded the suspected impersonator alongside others for various crime at the Command headquarters yesterday in Makurdi said the raid was conducted at the said brothel by police operatives following a report of theft.

“Upon search, one Jenifer kpaakpa dressed as a female was discovered to be a man whose real name is Ushahemba Yaapera. The DPO (woman) who conducted the body search on all suspects because they were females in the process discovered the unsual.

Makama said the matter is being investigated and that scientific test would be conducted on the suspect before he would be charged to court for unnatural offence.

Source: DailyTrust

