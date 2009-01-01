Home | News | General | 1 Igbo man is equivalent to 500 Hausa men, Buhari is a Hausa man without brain -Popular cleric Emmanuel Chibuzor Obimma (VIDEO)
Popular cleric, Father Emmanuel Chibuzor Obimma popularly known as Ebube Muonso has lauded the Igbo people of Nigeria for their industrious and resourceful nature.
The cleric who was speaking on a crusade ground in one of the states in the South East noted that despite the economic hardship the Igbos were subjugated to immediately after the war, they soared through and today became more greater than they were.
Ebube Muonso berated President Muhammadu Buhari whom he described as an empty brain and his kinsmen saying that one Igbo man is equivalent to five hundred Hausa men.
The cleric said this when he told his congregants that the greatest mistake Buhari made was to arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu whom according to him intentionally set a trap for the President.
