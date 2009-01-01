Home | News | General | Woman shouts 'Jesus' when she was about to be used for rituals and this happened

-Kidnapping victim recounts incidents leading to her release

-She went missing in Kumasi for a week

-In an interview, she said she was saved by God's grace

After a week of going missing in Kumasi, Erica, a 23 year old young lady was miraculously saved from the hands of kidnappers who intended sacrificing her and others for rituals.

Recounting her story in an interview with Kumasi-based Nyhira FM, the young lady said that she had requested from her friend who resided in Kumasi and took money from her to return the amount owed. She said her friend requested that she come to Kumasi for the money.

She arrived in Kumasi on June 3, and met her friend at Adum, a town in the Ashanti region.

She recounted that after taking the money, she heard a male voice asking her a question about where she was heading and she passed out. She said she woke up to find herself tied up with some others in an uncompleted building in an unknown location.

Erica who hails from Abuakwa said she found herself blindfolded. She said she was in the room with nine others and they were not given food or water the whole time they were there.

On how she got saved, the 23-year-old woman who appeared traumatized said that she realized she had been abducted to be used for rituals. She said when it got to the time for her to be sacrificed, she was taken out and laid on a platform like an altar. She said she immediately shouted out the name of Jesus.

She told the radio host that immediately the ritualist heard her mentioning the name of Jesus, he asked her to be taken back because she had corrupted the altar. She said it was that gesture which ended up saving her life.

After her release, she said she was yet to report her abduction to the police. She said she had reasons to believe that her friend who owed her the money was the prime suspect behind her kidnapping.

