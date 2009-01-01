Home | News | General | Man learns how to dance after being told he'll never walk (photos)

There's a saying, 'there's ability in disability', this has once again been proven by a young Zimbabwean man who has chosen a lifestyle of dancing despite being in a wheelchair.

NAIJ.com gathered that the young man known as Blessing Fire, was born without the ability to walk, and has been confined to a wheelchair all his life.

Blessing decided to shake off the unfortunate circumstance he was born with and instead chose to copy his brother who is a professional dancer (yes he became a dancer).

Not only did he learn how to dance despite being told by doctors that he'll never walk, he went ahead to form his own dance troupe, and even teaches dance classes.

Blessing Fire cannot walk, but is a professional breakdancer

Blessing and his troupe known as Beat Boy Crystals, have won several prizes and awards and he even judges a local dance competition.

Speaking on how he started dancing, Blessing said:

''When I was born there was no hope for me to stand or walk like any other normal child, so I was put in a wheelchair at a very young age. My brother is a professional gymnast. I used to watch and then I would try to copy what he was doing.''

Blessing was born with a disability

Blessing's parents were afraid that he would end up hurting his legs as he had a metal pin attached to his right knee to keep his leg together. He was also not supposed to walk long distances as he has to use crutches or his trusty wheelchair.

He said:

''I wanted to walk but I also wanted to dance. It was the only thing that gave me a lot of joy and peace inside of me, so I would sneak out and go practice. When I went home my legs would hurt. I couldn't sleep at night my legs were so sore. But because I wanted to dance so bad I didn't care if I broke them, they were damaged anyway. I just had to do this.''

Blessing has learnt to stand and even dance

Blessing whose dance students don't have disabilities like him, said:

''If you want something you have to go for it and you have to keep believing.''

See more pictures of him in action below:

Blessing coaches a class full of able-bodied students

Blessing is a breakdancing champion

See a video of him dancing below:

[embedded content]

This is just awesome!

