Nigerian soldier allegedly dismissed for 'protecting Igbo protesters'

A Nigerian soldier from Kogi state, Adah Joseph, has allegedly been dismissed for aiding and protecting 'Biafra' protesters.

According to the viral video making rounds on social media, there was riot during a Biafra rally which happened in February 2017 in Abraka, Delta.

Hausas around the venue of the meeting were said to have been angry that the Igbos were using their space as venue, hence, the riot.

The dismissed soldier from Kogi state

The young man went on to say that it was the noise that he and some other soldiers heard and they decided to go over to the venue to see what was going on.

They were later dismissed from the Nigerian Army for allegedly supporting the Igbo people at the venue during the riot.

He claimed that their (he and his colleagues) dismissal was not formal. He claimed they were arrested and kept in a guardroom.

The soldier concluded and said he is not in love with the job any more due to what happened. He said if goes back to the job, he can be set up and killed by the Nigerian Army. Watch the video below:

