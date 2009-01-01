HOT Nigerian jobs: Engineering and affiliated spheres
- 4 hours 4 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Have you always dreamt of working as an engineer? Check out the latest engineering jobs in Nigeria and choose the best one for you.
What do engineering job opportunities imply?
An engineer takes part in the production of society wealth - from food and consumer goods to complex computer systems and space missiles.
A present-day engineer is a well-versed specialist in modern technology and economics, who can use engineering methods to solve technological problems and at the same time possesses the ability to invent something new.
Have a look at latest engineering jobs in Nigeria right here:
Having surfed through lots of job sites, we have compiled a list of job offers in Nigeria taking into consideration the salary, working conditions, and promotion opportunities.
All these hot Nigerian jobs pictures were taken from ngcareers.com, so use this link for more job offers.
Hot Nigerian jobs: Service Engineer
This vacancy implies working for Tekniteed Nigeria Limited at Technical Service Centre in Ikeja, Lagos.
READ ALSO: International jobs in Nigeria 2017
The main duties include inspection, troubleshooting, installation and commissioning support for equipment/machinery.
Job offers in Nigeria: Industrial Electronic Technician
You are to act as an assistant for Tekniteed Nigeria Limited functioning. No experience is required!
Job vacancies in Nigeria: Architect
You will need to have at least 3 years of working experience in the field of Designing and Building Construction, hold Bachelor's Degree/HND and possess certain skills in 3D.
The salary is decent - N600,000,00 a year.
Best engineering jobs: Site Installation Engineer
This is a full-time job for Human Resources Specialist Limited company.
You will need to have a minimum 4 years of WORKING experience, in addition, you should hold Bachelor's Degree/HND in Engineering. It is a crucial requirement that you have excellent interpersonal skills, strategic planning skills, communication skills in oral and written form, ability to manage your time and be able to perform many tasks at the same time.
Interesting job opportunity in Nigeria: Head Of Engineering & Projects
10 years of working experience is the main requirement. You must also hold a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. It is advisable to send your CV only if you can boast exceptional education and knowledge. As for your age, the maximum requirement is between 35-40.
If you meet the requirements, do not hesitate to take a chance to apply for a decent job. Remember that your future is in your hands. Good luck in your future endeavors!
READ ALSO: Aviation jobs in Nigeria 2017[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles