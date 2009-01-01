Home | News | General | HOT Nigerian jobs: Engineering and affiliated spheres

Have you always dreamt of working as an engineer? Check out the latest engineering jobs in Nigeria and choose the best one for you.

What do engineering job opportunities imply?

An engineer takes part in the production of society wealth - from food and consumer goods to complex computer systems and space missiles.

A present-day engineer is a well-versed specialist in modern technology and economics, who can use engineering methods to solve technological problems and at the same time possesses the ability to invent something new.

Have a look at latest engineering jobs in Nigeria right here:

Having surfed through lots of job sites, we have compiled a list of job offers in Nigeria taking into consideration the salary, working conditions, and promotion opportunities.

All these hot Nigerian jobs pictures were taken from ngcareers.com, so use this link for more job offers.

Hot Nigerian jobs: Service Engineer

This vacancy implies working for Tekniteed Nigeria Limited at Technical Service Centre in Ikeja, Lagos.

The main duties include inspection, troubleshooting, installation and commissioning support for equipment/machinery.

Job offers in Nigeria: Industrial Electronic Technician

You are to act as an assistant for Tekniteed Nigeria Limited functioning. No experience is required!

Job vacancies in Nigeria: Architect

You will need to have at least 3 years of working experience in the field of Designing and Building Construction, hold Bachelor's Degree/HND and possess certain skills in 3D.

The salary is decent - N600,000,00 a year.

Best engineering jobs: Site Installation Engineer

This is a full-time job for Human Resources Specialist Limited company.

You will need to have a minimum 4 years of WORKING experience, in addition, you should hold Bachelor's Degree/HND in Engineering. It is a crucial requirement that you have excellent interpersonal skills, strategic planning skills, communication skills in oral and written form, ability to manage your time and be able to perform many tasks at the same time.

Interesting job opportunity in Nigeria: Head Of Engineering & Projects

10 years of working experience is the main requirement. You must also hold a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. It is advisable to send your CV only if you can boast exceptional education and knowledge. As for your age, the maximum requirement is between 35-40.

If you meet the requirements, do not hesitate to take a chance to apply for a decent job. Remember that your future is in your hands. Good luck in your future endeavors!

