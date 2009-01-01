Home | News | General | Unbelievable! 5 Nigerian politicians above 70 years who who are still in the Senate (photos)

After the general elections were held in Nigeria on October 21, 1938, the next full Legislative Council elections were not held until 1947 due to World War II.

Any Nigerian born after that year is now above 70 years of age and has seen Nigeria go into independence and fight to remain one country.

It is remarkable that there are still people who were alive back then still serving as senators in Nigeria. Below is a list of five of such people:

1. Senator Mohammed Lafiagi

Senator Mohammed Lafiagi with Bukola Saraki

Senator Mohammed Lafiagi is 77 and represents Kwara North. He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Alhaji Lafiagi was governor of Kwara state from January 1992 to November 1993. However, he remained a power in Kwara state politics.

Lafiagi became a member of the board of trustees of the PDP and in April 2011, he was elected a senator representing Kwara north senatorial district.

2. Senator Abu Ibrahim

In April 2017, he had to be whisked away from an angry electorate protest

Senator Abu Ibrahim is 71 years of age and represents Katsina South. He is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was elected senator for the Katsina South (Funtua) senatorial district in April 2003 on the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) platform and re-elected to the same seat in April 2011.

READ ALSO: Senate orders arrest of anybody calling for breakup of Nigeria

3. Senator Abdullahi Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu is 70 years of age and represents Nasarawa West. He too is a member of the APC political party.

In March 1995, Adamu was appointed a minister of state of the Works and Housing ministry, holding this position until November 1997. In 1998, Adamu became a founding member of People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Abdullahi Adamu was governor of Nasarawa state from 1999 - 2007. Adamu became secretary, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the PDP after his two terms as governor.

Adamu was the PDP candidate for the Nasarawa West senatorial seat in the April 2011 elections.

READ ALSO: UPDATE! Saraki CCT victory, Nigerian senators, lawyers, others react

4. Senator Jeremiah Usani

Senator Jeremiah Usani

Senator Jeremiah Usani is 74 years of age and represents Plateau South. He is a member of the PDP.

He joined the Army at the age of 14 and rose to the rank of General. He was one of the soldiers who fired shots during the coup against General Ironsi in which the General was killed in Ibadan. Mr. Useni was also the closest person to General Abacha up to his last moments.

5. Senator Jonah Jang

Senator Jonah Jang

Senator Jonah Jang is 73 years of age and represents Plateau North. He belongs to the PDP political party.

He has served as military governor of Benue state and Gongola state. In 2007, he successfully contested the governorship election in Plateau state on the platform of the PDP and was re-elected in 2011.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch more videos on NAIJ.com TV

After his term as Plateau state governor, he was elected into the Senate in 2015.

Watch this NAIJ.com video on President Buhari and his recent trip outside the country:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General