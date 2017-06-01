Home | News | General | Photos: We’re safe in Kaduna, nobody is being attacked or relocating in fear -Igbo Community
The Igbo community in Kaduna has said that they are safe in the state and that nobody is being attacked neither is any Igbo man relocating the state in fear. This is to debunk the news making the rounds that some Ndigbo who were relocating in fear following the recent eviction order given to them by some northern groups were ambushed and massacred in Kaduna while on their way to South-East.

