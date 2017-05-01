Home | News | General | Quit notice: Buhari in support of Osinbajo’s meetings with South-East, Northern leaders – Lai Mohammed

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is fully aware and therefore, in support of the peace and conflict resolution meetings the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has had and will still have with the South-East and northern leaders over the recent hate speeches against Ndigbo.

The minister also said that there is “so much trust” between both men because the Acting President is daily in contact with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the comment during a programme, Politics Today, on Channels Television.

Lai Mohammed

Asked if President Buhari is in support of the meetings the Acting President is having with leaders of the North and South East amid growing tension in both regions, he said, “The Acting President is daily in touch with Mr. President so I am very confident that Mr. President is in the full know of what the Acting President is doing and there is so much trust between the acting president and the president. I don’t think there should be an area of concern at all.”

Recall that Professor Osinbajo had, Wednesday, met, in Abuja, with the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the five governors of the South Eastern zone and the leadership of the zone in the National Assembly and other stakeholders from the area following the eviction threat issued by the Arewa Consultative Forum and a coalition of Arewa Youths to all Nigerians of Igbo extraction living in the 19 northern states to vacate the region before October 1st, 2017.

The Acting President had in the meeting said that the Federal Government will not shy away from its responsibilities and vowed that the government would do everything within its powers to defend and uphold the terms of the nation’s constitution, which declares that Nigeria is ‘one nation under God.’

He had said, “I firmly believe that we ought to address these agitations and proclamations urgently and decisively. Burying our heads in the sand and expecting the storm to blow over of their own according is not option.”

He had therefore promised Ndigbo of maximum security wherever they lived in Nigeria.

Recall also that the Acting President had on Tuesday night meet with leaders from the northern states at the State house in Abuja over hate speeches and several agitation in the country.

He had in that meeting cautioned that, “Every stone thrown in the market place will hit targets that are not even intended. We must address hate speeches that show intolerance and propose division.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General