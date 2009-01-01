Home | News | General | Tunisian driver under investigation for stopping train to buy peaches

Tunisia’s national railway company said on Friday that it had opened an investigation after a video emerged online showing a driver apparently stopping a train to buy peaches.

The short video, reported filmed from inside a train in the Sahel region, shows crates of fruit placed at the edge of the railway and a vendor climbing onto the train to give a plastic bag to someone.

“Look, he stops an entire train to pick up peaches,” said one passenger, while others stood up to watch the scene.

Hassen Miadi, communications director of the Tunisian national railway, described it as an “isolated case”.

“We have opened an investigation into this video and will take the necessary administrative measures,” he told local radio.

