Ife Hausa-Yoruba clash: Court grants Oba Ademiluyi, others N5m bail

By Anthony Ogbonna

Justice Kudirat Akano of Osun State High Court has granted bail to the traditional ruler of the Ife kingdom, Oba Ademola Ademiluyi, Pastor Taiwo Fakowajo and four others who were arrested and also paraded by the police over their alleged involvement in the march 8, 2017 clash between the Yoruba and Hausa communities in the ancient town.

Justice Akano granted them bail during her resumed hearing of the case on Friday.

They have been in prison custody since April 28 when the judge ordered that they be remanded.

Ife Crises: Suspects in court before their arraignment before Justice Kudirat Akano of Osun state High Court, Osogbo today

Also, they are expected to meet a condition of N5 million each and a surety of a level 14 office or a monarch to perfect their bail conditions.

Recall that fifteen out of a total of 21 indigenes arrested were first released unconditionally on April 14 to a member of the defense lawyers, Mr Ropo Oyewole.

Recall also that 38 people were initially arrested as a result of the Ife clash between the Yoruba and Hausa communities in the ancient town but only 20 of them, including the Oba who are all Yorubas were paraded at Abuja Force Headquarters of the police.

