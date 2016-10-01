Home | News | General | My wife cooks tasteless meals; separate us let me marry a nice cook

One Ajumoti Ajibola, on Friday approached an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi Ibadan, seeking dissolution of his three-year-old marriage with his wife, Bolaji, claiming his wife cooks tasteless and indecent meals.

Testifying before the court, Ajibola described the defendant as a disobedient wife, who hardly obey instruction and did not know how to do domestic works.

“She is not respectful and her mother, who is in the position to correct her mistake, always supports her whenever I report my wife to her.

“Also she cannot prepare decent meal and I can no longer eat tasteless meal, so the court should end our union of three years, to enable me marry a woman that can cook good food for me,’’ he pleaded.

The defendant, however, informed the court that she did court marriage, hence the customary court has no jurisdiction to entertain the case.

“Though I agreed with the dissolution of the marriage, but we did court marriage at Ibadan North Local Government Registry when we married,’’ Bolaji said.

The President of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, struck out the case, saying that evidence of both parties proved that they did court marriage.

Balogun advised the couple to proceed to high court for dissolution of their marriage.

