Home | News | General | Nigerian Navy begins 2017/2018 recruitment , free application form

- The Nigerian Navy has started its online registration for the 2017 recruitment exercise

- It says any candidate is advised to carefully read the instruction page on the website or call support line 08159999011 from 9am to 4pm on working days

- The candidates are further advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them on the recruitment exercise

The Nigerian Navy has announced the commencement of its online registration for the 2017 recruitment exercise from July 1 to July 31.

The announcement was issued in a statement on Friday, June 16, by Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, the chief of naval staff, via the navy secretary.

Ibas said: ‘’The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public and all interested candidates that the online registration for the 2017 recruitment exercise will commence on July 1 and closes on July 31.’’

Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas

READ ALSO: How is Evans any different from our politicians - Nigerians react on Facebook

Premiums Times reports that the naval chief said the 2017 recruitment exercise is free of charge for applicants, and that interested candidates are to apply.

NAIJ.com gathered that the statement, applicants are expected to apply once. He added that multiple online application will lead to disqualification of candidate.

The chief of naval staff said: ''On submission, applicants are to print out the completed application form which must include; declaration and certification by parents/guardian, Local government area certificate form, Police certification form and guarantor form.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

‘’The recruitment exercise will commence with an aptitude test and screening of certificates of candidates at designated centres for various States across the country on October 7.

“You are advised to carefully read the instruction page on the website or call support line 08159999011 from 9am to 4pm on working days.

“Candidates are further advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them on the recruitment exercise,” he added.’’

Basic Requirements for 2017 Exercise

Applicants Must:

1. Possess a minimum of five credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASCE/SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB (English and Mathematics inclusive)

2. Candidates must be between 18-22 years old for O/level applicants while 24-26 are acceptable limits for those with ND, NCE, Nurses and Motor Transport Department, MTD respectively.

3. Applicants must be single and of Nigerian origin by birth.

4. Required height of 1.7m for male and 1.67m for female applicants

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Nigerian Navy on Wednesday, June 14, warned prospective applicants seeking employment on the activities of fraudsters currently operating fake online recruitment sites.

The navy said it will make a public announcement whenever its recruitment process starts. Navy Capt. Suleiman Dahun, the director of information, in a statement issued in Abuja, said for the avoidance of doubt, the portal for registration of candidates for the 2017 Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise has not been opened.

Watch this NAIJ.com TV Video of the winging ceremony of the latest pilots of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) :

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General