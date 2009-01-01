A Nairaland user, Autojosh shared a viral video of a Bentley Bentayga Mansory car believed to be the most expensive car in Nigeria, which was recently spotted in a traffic in Lagos.
Home | News | General | Most expensive car in Nigeria spotted in Lagos, it's worth N240 million (video)
Most expensive car in Nigeria spotted in Lagos, it's worth N240 million (video)
- 6 hours 17 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 183