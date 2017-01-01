Home | News | General | Buhari’ll soon return – Bello

… Northern leaders, join Governor to pray for Buhari’s quick recovery

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO, LOKOJA

Governor Yahaya Bello of Log State yesterday led eminent people of the country to pray for quick recovery of President Mohammadu Buhari, who is on medical vacation in London.

The governor at the prayer said the President would soon return to the country to continue the good work of redirecting the course of the country.

The prayer which was held during the jumat prayer observed at the Government House mosque, Lokoja, was attended by a former governor of Kano state, Senator Kabiru Gaya.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

The governor said “President Muhammadu Buhari is the man the world see when they look at Nigeria. He is Africa’s number one anti-corruption crusader whose integrity has helped rebound the nation’s global respectability.

“We are gathered here today to pray for the full recovery of Mr. President for him to return to the country and continue his good work of refixing Nigeria. May Allah grant him good health and our nation, greatness”.

